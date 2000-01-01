Gonna be heading down again to TFCon this year, I'm planning on selling this stuff, I'd prefer to deal in person at TFCon but I can ship them if you want. They are complete unless stated otherwise.
For Sale:
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4260/image.jpg
ROTF Mindwipe - $35
ROTF Skystalker - $15
(buy both together for $45)
BotCon 2015 Battletrap - $60
TR Misfire - $20
T30 Blitzwing - $20 (not fixed)
Generations Sky Shadow - $15
Classics Grimlock - $10
07 Movie Real Gear Robots Booster X-10 - $10
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...3798/image.jpg
ROTF Bludgeon - $35
FOC Bruticus (retail version) - $40 for the whole lot
FOC Grimlock (shield only) - $15
07 Movie Classic Camaro - $10
Universe Hot Shot - $10
Universe Dinobot - $25
G1 Insecticon Reissues (chrome yellowed) - $10 for the lot
CW Prowl - $10
HFTD Legends Ravage - $5
07 Movie Payload - $10
Beast Hunters Night Shadow Bumblebee - $10
Crossovers Stealth Iron Man - $10
Alternators Sideswipe (no gun) - $15
Alternators Dead End - $20
Alternators Swindle - $20
07 Movie TRU Exclusive Mudflap - $25
07 Movie Fast Action Battler Frenzy - $10
Titanium Rodimus - $15
Armada Wheeljack - $10
Beast Hunters Darksteel - $20
RTS Laser Prime - $10 (stress marks in hand)
DOTM Sandstorm - $10 (will come with HA partner)
Classics Bumblebee - $10 (rubsign doesn't stay on well)
Cyberverse Prime Tailgate - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Leadfoot - $2 (missing accessories)
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...7338/image.jpg
Alternators Camshaft - $30
Generations Sgt. Kup - $15
BW 10th Anniversary Rhinox - $15
07 Movie Jazz - $10
07 Movie Voyager Optimus Prime - $20
Beast Hunters Ultra Magnus - $20
Prime Dreadwing - $30
Generations Scourge - $15
PCC Icepick - $10
DOTM Drag Strip - $10
G1 Ruckus - $2 (trigger gimmick broken)
Marvel Crossovers Iron Man - $15
Cyberverse Prime Bulkhead - $10
Cyberverse Prime Huffer - $10
Classics Predator Attack Team Minicons (Snarl not in this pic) - $10
AOE Minicons Slug and Strafe - $5 (sold together)
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4048/image.jpg
(top shelf)
DOTM Skyhammer - $20
DOTM Shockwave - $20
DOTM Barricade - $10
07 Movie Ironhide - $20 (arm broke off but reglued in, still transforms well)
07 Movie Voyager Megatron - $20
07 Movie Dreadwing - $15
07 Movie Brawl (missing missle, broken automorph) - $5
ROTF Skywarp - $25
ROTF Sideswipe - $10
ROTF Smokescreen - $10
ROTF Rollbar - $10
ROTF Breakdown - $10
AOE Drift (from the TRU 5 pack) - $15
AOE Lockdown - $10
T30 Windblade - $5 (no sword)
Beast Hunters Smokescreen - $15 (rubber accesory not shown but i still got it)
Cyberverse Beast Hunters Bludgeon - $10
Cybertron Landmine (autobot logo paint chip) - $10
Energon Shockblast - $25 (missle doesn't go in the canon anymore)
(bottom shelf)
ROTF Leader Optimus Prime - $30
ROTF Leader Jetfire - $30
ROTF Demolisher - $10
ROTF Mixmaster - $10
ROTF Soundwave - $10
ROTF Ransack - $10
07 Movie Swindle - $10
07 Movie Cliffjumper - $10
07 Movie Thundercracker (no missiles) - $15
DOTM Thundercracker - $10
DOTM Roadbuster - $10
DOTM Sideswipe - $10
Prime FE Bumblebee - $15
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...0354/image.jpg
Energon Superion Maximus - $40
RTS Wreck-Gar - $10 (stress mark in hands)
Cybertron Mudflap - $20
07 Movie TRU Windblade - $30
RID2001 Landfill (yellow version) - $40
BW Claw Jaw (no weapon) - $5
Happy Meal TM Megatron - $2
Cyberverse DOTM Rodimus - $5
Human Alliance Bumblebee - $25
HFTD Voyager Optimus Prime (missing one gun) - $20
HFTD Ironhide - $10
DOTM Sideswipe (Wal-Mart repaint of HFTD Sideswipe) - $15
Cyberverse DOTM Optimus Prime - $10
ROTF Beachcomber - $10
ROTF Superion - $40
07 Movie Recon Barricade - $10
Animated Activators Bumblebee - $10
RID2001 Grimlock - $10
Titanium War Within Megatron - $15
PCC Leadfoot - $10
Beast Hunters Sky Lynx - $10
Energon Energon Strongarm - $10
Cybertron Legends Optimus Prime - $5
Universe 08 Legends Jazz - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Gold Bumblebee - $5
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...1674/image.jpg
(top shelf)
Alternators Hound - $20
Alternators Tracks - $20
Alternators Meister - $20
Alternators Grimlock - $15 (missing gun)
HFTD Battle Blades Bumblebee - $15
HFTD Insecticon - $10
ROTF Skids - $10
ROTF Mudflap - $10
Prime Deluxe Optimus Prime & Megatron - $25 (sold together)
Cyberverse Breakdown - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Megatron (complete) - $10
Cyberverse DOTM Megatron (incomplete) - $5 (yes I have 2 of them)
Cyberverse DOTM Soundwave - $5
Universe Legends Hound - $5
RTS Legends Prowl - $5
Legends DOTM Bumblebee with gun - $5
Legends Cybertron Hot Shot - $5
PVC Scorponok (comes with 07 Blackout) - $2
(middle shelf)
FOC Soundwave - $20
Energon Cliffjumper - $20
DOTM Crankcase - $10
ROTF Skids (no painted teeth) - $5
ROTF Knock Out - $10
ROTF Jolt - $10
ROTF Ravage - $5
07 Movie Scorponok - $5
07 Movie Blackout - $15
07 Movie Skyblast - $10
T30 Bumblebee - $10
T30 Cosmos (paint chipped on head, tried to fix with red sharpie) - $5
Arms Micron Ironhide - $15
Titanium War Within Thundercracker - $15
RID2001 Storm Jet, black cock pit broke off - $5
RTS Legends Trailcutter - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Shockwave (comes with trailer) - $15
DOTM Cyberverse Soundwave - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Bumblebee - $5
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...5824/image.jpg
ROTF The Fallen - $15
ROTF Rampage - $10
ROTF Dirt Boss - $10
ROTF Scattorshot - $10
ROTF Legends Swerve - $5
PCC Crankcase - $15
PCC Stakeout - $15
PCC Heavytread - $15
AOE Bumblebee (from the TRU 5 pack) - $10
RID2015 Steeljaw - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Roadbuster - $5
Cyberverse Prime Ratchet - $5
Cyberverse Prime Vehicon - $5
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...1908/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...5632/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4292/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...0107/image.jpg
Cybertron Mudflap - $20
ROTF Sideways - $5
ROTF Chromia - $5
ROTF Arcee - $5
Animated Blazing Lockdown - $10
Universe 03 Micromaster Superion - $15
Universe 08 Galvatron - $10
Universe 08 Wal-Mart Exclusive Red Powerglide - $25
Universe 08 Silverbolt - $15
Universe 08 Blaster - $15
FOC Kickback - $10
FOC Jazz - $10
WFC Bumblebee - $10
WFC Soundwave - $10
WFC Optimus Prime - $10
RTS Battle In Space Rodimus - $10
RTS Windcharger - $10
RTS Perceptor - $15
Classics Devastator - $35
Generations Blurr - $10
Generations Scourge - $15
Universe 08 Ironhide - $10
Prime Ultra Magnus - $25
07 Movie Leader Megatron - $25
Energon Mirage - $25
Energon Slugslinger - $10
Scourge and Blaster fell inside in these pics but they're there.
I've never shipped before so i don't know the main flat rate but I'd prefer to deal with people going to TFCon this July.