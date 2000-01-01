Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Autovolt's TFCon 2018 Sales Thread
Gonna be heading down again to TFCon this year, I'm planning on selling this stuff, I'd prefer to deal in person at TFCon but I can ship them if you want. They are complete unless stated otherwise.

For Sale:

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4260/image.jpg

ROTF Mindwipe - $35
ROTF Skystalker - $15
(buy both together for $45)
BotCon 2015 Battletrap - $60
TR Misfire - $20
T30 Blitzwing - $20 (not fixed)
Generations Sky Shadow - $15
Classics Grimlock - $10
07 Movie Real Gear Robots Booster X-10 - $10

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...3798/image.jpg

ROTF Bludgeon - $35
FOC Bruticus (retail version) - $40 for the whole lot
FOC Grimlock (shield only) - $15
07 Movie Classic Camaro - $10
Universe Hot Shot - $10
Universe Dinobot - $25
G1 Insecticon Reissues (chrome yellowed) - $10 for the lot
CW Prowl - $10
HFTD Legends Ravage - $5
07 Movie Payload - $10
Beast Hunters Night Shadow Bumblebee - $10
Crossovers Stealth Iron Man - $10

Alternators Sideswipe (no gun) - $15
Alternators Dead End - $20
Alternators Swindle - $20
07 Movie TRU Exclusive Mudflap - $25
07 Movie Fast Action Battler Frenzy - $10
Titanium Rodimus - $15
Armada Wheeljack - $10
Beast Hunters Darksteel - $20
RTS Laser Prime - $10 (stress marks in hand)
DOTM Sandstorm - $10 (will come with HA partner)
Classics Bumblebee - $10 (rubsign doesn't stay on well)
Cyberverse Prime Tailgate - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Leadfoot - $2 (missing accessories)

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...7338/image.jpg

Alternators Camshaft - $30
Generations Sgt. Kup - $15
BW 10th Anniversary Rhinox - $15
07 Movie Jazz - $10
07 Movie Voyager Optimus Prime - $20
Beast Hunters Ultra Magnus - $20
Prime Dreadwing - $30
Generations Scourge - $15
PCC Icepick - $10
DOTM Drag Strip - $10
G1 Ruckus - $2 (trigger gimmick broken)
Marvel Crossovers Iron Man - $15
Cyberverse Prime Bulkhead - $10
Cyberverse Prime Huffer - $10
Classics Predator Attack Team Minicons (Snarl not in this pic) - $10
AOE Minicons Slug and Strafe - $5 (sold together)

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4048/image.jpg

(top shelf)

DOTM Skyhammer - $20
DOTM Shockwave - $20
DOTM Barricade - $10
07 Movie Ironhide - $20 (arm broke off but reglued in, still transforms well)
07 Movie Voyager Megatron - $20
07 Movie Dreadwing - $15
07 Movie Brawl (missing missle, broken automorph) - $5
ROTF Skywarp - $25
ROTF Sideswipe - $10
ROTF Smokescreen - $10
ROTF Rollbar - $10
ROTF Breakdown - $10
AOE Drift (from the TRU 5 pack) - $15
AOE Lockdown - $10
T30 Windblade - $5 (no sword)
Beast Hunters Smokescreen - $15 (rubber accesory not shown but i still got it)
Cyberverse Beast Hunters Bludgeon - $10
Cybertron Landmine (autobot logo paint chip) - $10
Energon Shockblast - $25 (missle doesn't go in the canon anymore)

(bottom shelf)

ROTF Leader Optimus Prime - $30
ROTF Leader Jetfire - $30
ROTF Demolisher - $10
ROTF Mixmaster - $10
ROTF Soundwave - $10
ROTF Ransack - $10
07 Movie Swindle - $10
07 Movie Cliffjumper - $10
07 Movie Thundercracker (no missiles) - $15
DOTM Thundercracker - $10
DOTM Roadbuster - $10
DOTM Sideswipe - $10
Prime FE Bumblebee - $15

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...0354/image.jpg

Energon Superion Maximus - $40
RTS Wreck-Gar - $10 (stress mark in hands)
Cybertron Mudflap - $20
07 Movie TRU Windblade - $30
RID2001 Landfill (yellow version) - $40
BW Claw Jaw (no weapon) - $5
Happy Meal TM Megatron - $2
Cyberverse DOTM Rodimus - $5

Human Alliance Bumblebee - $25
HFTD Voyager Optimus Prime (missing one gun) - $20
HFTD Ironhide - $10
DOTM Sideswipe (Wal-Mart repaint of HFTD Sideswipe) - $15
Cyberverse DOTM Optimus Prime - $10
ROTF Beachcomber - $10
ROTF Superion - $40
07 Movie Recon Barricade - $10
Animated Activators Bumblebee - $10
RID2001 Grimlock - $10
Titanium War Within Megatron - $15
PCC Leadfoot - $10
Beast Hunters Sky Lynx - $10
Energon Energon Strongarm - $10
Cybertron Legends Optimus Prime - $5
Universe 08 Legends Jazz - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Gold Bumblebee - $5

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...1674/image.jpg

(top shelf)

Alternators Hound - $20
Alternators Tracks - $20
Alternators Meister - $20
Alternators Grimlock - $15 (missing gun)
HFTD Battle Blades Bumblebee - $15
HFTD Insecticon - $10
ROTF Skids - $10
ROTF Mudflap - $10
Prime Deluxe Optimus Prime & Megatron - $25 (sold together)
Cyberverse Breakdown - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Megatron (complete) - $10
Cyberverse DOTM Megatron (incomplete) - $5 (yes I have 2 of them)
Cyberverse DOTM Soundwave - $5
Universe Legends Hound - $5
RTS Legends Prowl - $5
Legends DOTM Bumblebee with gun - $5
Legends Cybertron Hot Shot - $5
PVC Scorponok (comes with 07 Blackout) - $2

(middle shelf)

FOC Soundwave - $20
Energon Cliffjumper - $20
DOTM Crankcase - $10
ROTF Skids (no painted teeth) - $5
ROTF Knock Out - $10
ROTF Jolt - $10
ROTF Ravage - $5
07 Movie Scorponok - $5
07 Movie Blackout - $15
07 Movie Skyblast - $10
T30 Bumblebee - $10
T30 Cosmos (paint chipped on head, tried to fix with red sharpie) - $5
Arms Micron Ironhide - $15
Titanium War Within Thundercracker - $15
RID2001 Storm Jet, black cock pit broke off - $5
RTS Legends Trailcutter - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Shockwave (comes with trailer) - $15
DOTM Cyberverse Soundwave - $5
DOTM Cyberverse Bumblebee - $5

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...5824/image.jpg

ROTF The Fallen - $15
ROTF Rampage - $10
ROTF Dirt Boss - $10
ROTF Scattorshot - $10
ROTF Legends Swerve - $5
PCC Crankcase - $15
PCC Stakeout - $15
PCC Heavytread - $15
AOE Bumblebee (from the TRU 5 pack) - $10
RID2015 Steeljaw - $5
Cyberverse DOTM Roadbuster - $5
Cyberverse Prime Ratchet - $5
Cyberverse Prime Vehicon - $5

https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...1908/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...5632/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...4292/image.jpg
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachmen...0107/image.jpg

Cybertron Mudflap - $20
ROTF Sideways - $5
ROTF Chromia - $5
ROTF Arcee - $5
Animated Blazing Lockdown - $10
Universe 03 Micromaster Superion - $15
Universe 08 Galvatron - $10
Universe 08 Wal-Mart Exclusive Red Powerglide - $25
Universe 08 Silverbolt - $15
Universe 08 Blaster - $15
FOC Kickback - $10
FOC Jazz - $10
WFC Bumblebee - $10
WFC Soundwave - $10
WFC Optimus Prime - $10
RTS Battle In Space Rodimus - $10
RTS Windcharger - $10
RTS Perceptor - $15
Classics Devastator - $35
Generations Blurr - $10
Generations Scourge - $15
Universe 08 Ironhide - $10
Prime Ultra Magnus - $25
07 Movie Leader Megatron - $25
Energon Mirage - $25
Energon Slugslinger - $10

Scourge and Blaster fell inside in these pics but they're there.

I've never shipped before so i don't know the main flat rate but I'd prefer to deal with people going to TFCon this July.
Follow me on Twitter @AutovoltSupreme.
