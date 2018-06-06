Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,405

Japanese Power of the Primes November Releases Official Images



Amazon Japan has added official stock photography of the four Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes releases hitting in November 2018. These four figures –*Megatronus*with*Bombburst,*Outback,*Cinders aur, and*Rodimus Unicronus*– are all the same as their US releases, but as three of the four have yet to hit US retail they also represent a chance to have a good look at these upcoming figures in all their glory. Check out the mirrored images of this quartet of releases coming to you via



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.