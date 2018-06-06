Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Japanese Power of the Primes November Releases Official Images


Amazon Japan has added official stock photography of the four Takara-Tomy Power of the Primes releases hitting in November 2018. These four figures –*Megatronus*with*Bombburst,*Outback,*Cinders aur, and*Rodimus Unicronus*– are all the same as their US releases, but as three of the four have yet to hit US retail they also represent a chance to have a good look at these upcoming figures in all their glory. Check out the mirrored images of this quartet of releases coming to you via Autobase Aichi attached to this post.

