Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) Images



Amazon Japan has uploaded some official images of the next release in the Transformers Encore line, Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Beast Machines Optimus Primal). These images confirm that the Encore release will be the Supreme class Air Attack Optimus Primal that was released as an exclusive under the Robots in Disguise (2001) line as initially reported. This will mark the first time that the Beast Machines Supreme Optimus Primal figure will have been released in Japan, and features a reworked premium deco to make the figure accurate to his appearance on the show. As reported, this figure is also coming



