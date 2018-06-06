|
Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) Images
Amazon Japan has uploaded some official images of the next release in the Transformers Encore line, Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Beast Machines Optimus Primal). These images confirm that the Encore release will be the Supreme class Air Attack Optimus Primal that was released as an exclusive under the Robots in Disguise (2001) line as initially reported. This will mark the first time that the Beast Machines Supreme Optimus Primal figure will have been released in Japan, and features a reworked premium deco to make the figure accurate to his appearance on the show. As reported, this figure is also coming » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Encore Beast Wars Returns Convoy (Optimus Primal) Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.