PREVIEWSworld debuts a variant cover for the 43rd and concluding issue of Transformers, due in shops May 18th and credited to legendary artist Geoff Senior
. Optimus Prime leads the Autobots in a desperate battle on multiple fronts-against the maniacal Decepticons, against the swarming Insecticlones, against the teeming rust worms, against Cybertron itself. Sound off with your thoughts about this artwork on the 2005 boards! But how many problems will the Autobots be able to solve and what offer could stop their journey? An extra-long final issue leading to next month’s Transformers Special 2022!
