Via Snakas blog
*we can share some*Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus New Stock Images And Extra Images for Voyager And Deluxes Figures. Rodimus Unicronus was a nice surprise for the POTP line. First, we had only seen the box
of this figure inspired by the Shattered Glass incarnation of the character. Now we have some stock photos of all his modes that let us appreciate the new dark deco of the figure. As an extra bonus we also have some extra stock images of Voyager Grimlock and Starscream (showing card and accesories), and Deluxes Jazz, Dreadwind and Swoop » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus New Stock Images And Extra Images for Voyager And Deluxes Figures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...