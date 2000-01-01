Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:42 AM
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,629
walmart.ca Blitzwing and Octone in-stock
They're $22.97 each:
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197249486
https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000197249489
Today, 11:49 AM
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: The NCR
Posts: 93
Re: walmart.ca Blitzwing and Octone in-stock
NICE
Printed these out, gonna go ad-match 'em @ TRU to pick best paint QA in person
my Wanted thread
my Feedback thread
