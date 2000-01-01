Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Fed up with ebay :(
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,114
Fed up with ebay :(
Well I think I'm just about ready to delete my account on ebay. There's just too many scammers on there anymore for my liking. I've been waiting for an order to come & I don't think it's going to come at all. He sent it out late which wasn't very comforting. However he did have 100% positive feedback before I made my purchase but I've heard that can be faked. Anyway if it doesn't come in by next week I think I'll go elsewhere for some of my collecting needs.

I'm just thankful it wasn't an expensive purchase.
Still very frustrating.

Anyone else in the same boat ?
Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 05:14 PM.
Xtreme987 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Dead End Micron Legend Movie Universe Lot
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 dinobots go bots beast wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.