Well I think I'm just about ready to delete my account on ebay. There's just too many scammers on there anymore for my liking. I've been waiting for an order to come & I don't think it's going to come at all. He sent it out late which wasn't very comforting. However he did have 100% positive feedback before I made my purchase but I've heard that can be faked. Anyway if it doesn't come in by next week I think I'll go elsewhere for some of my collecting needs.
I'm just thankful it wasn't an expensive purchase.
Still very frustrating.
Anyone else in the same boat ?