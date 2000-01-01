Today, 05:10 PM #1 Xtreme987 Metroplex Join Date: Nov 2013 Location: Tilbury, Ontario Posts: 4,114 Fed up with ebay :(



I'm just thankful it wasn't an expensive purchase.

Still very frustrating.



Anyone else in the same boat ? Well I think I'm just about ready to delete my account on ebay. There's just too many scammers on there anymore for my liking. I've been waiting for an order to come & I don't think it's going to come at all. He sent it out late which wasn't very comforting. However he did have 100% positive feedback before I made my purchase but I've heard that can be faked. Anyway if it doesn't come in by next week I think I'll go elsewhere for some of my collecting needs.I'm just thankful it wasn't an expensive purchase.Still very frustrating.Anyone else in the same boat ? Last edited by Xtreme987; Today at 05:14 PM .

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

