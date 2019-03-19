Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,374

Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Wave 4 Out at U.S. Retail



Wave 4 of the Transformers Cyberverse 1-Step Changers rolls out at stateside retail, thanks to TFW2005 member worldsgreatest spotting Fusion Flame Hot Rod and Gravity Cannon Wheeljack for $7.84 each at a Hanover, PA Walmart location. Good hunting to all and remember to share your sightings news on the 2005 boards!



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



