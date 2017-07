Till All Are One #12 iBooks preview

Apple's iBooks *has posted the three-page preview for IDW Publishing's Till All Are One #12, the final issue of the series. Windblade continues her battle with Vigilem for control of her mind, only to receive some unexpected aid! Check it out for yourself after the break, and then pick up the series finale on August 9.