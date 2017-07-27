|
IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #2 Cover C
Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing*IDW Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor #2 Cover C in our forums. The cover surfaced on Previews World
*and features Rom, Astrotrain and new fembot Stardrive with a menacing Dire Wraith as background. Rom Vs Transformers explores events previous to the first stories of IDW Transformers (before Infiltration mini-series) and will explain the connection between Rom and the Transformers that was hinted during IDW Revolution event. ROM VS TRANSFORMERS: SHINING ARMOR #2 (W) John Barber, Christos Gage (A) Alex Milne (CA) Bart Sears Starscream forges an unholy pact with the Dire Wraiths-and » Continue Reading.
