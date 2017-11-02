Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:11 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,120
IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #12 Main Cover Lineart And Cover B Design Phase


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #12 Main Cover Lineart And Cover B Design Phase in our forums. Artist Kei Zama shared on his Twitter the lineart of his Optimus Prime #12 main cover with Aileron with Pyra Magna and Optimus Prime in the back and all of them behind a broken glass and we see that this lineart looks as impressive as the final colored cover. Casey W. Coller shares via Twitter four panels for his design phase of Cover B featuring Jazz, and it seems the artist really enjoyed

The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #12 Main Cover Lineart And Cover B Design Phase appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



