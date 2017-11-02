Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing the*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #12 Main Cover Lineart And Cover B Design Phase in our forums. Artist Kei Zama shared on his Twitter
the lineart of his* Optimus Prime #12 main cover with Aileron with Pyra Magna and Optimus Prime in the back and all of them behind a broken glass and we see that this lineart looks as impressive as the final colored cover. *Casey W. Coller? shares via Twitter
four panels for his design phase of Cover B featuring Jazz, and it seems the artist really enjoyed » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #12 Main Cover Lineart And Cover B Design Phase
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...