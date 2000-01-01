Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:36 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,418
Wei Jiang KO OS Rollbar Review
After the partial disappointment that was Wei Jiang throttlebot Wideload, collectors can rejoice with Rollbar! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tI_b...ature=youtu.be
