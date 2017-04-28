Transformers: The Last Knight actress Laura Haddock took a moment to explain
what it’s like to work with director Michael Bay on the set of the new movie. Haddock explains that the director has a practical approach rather than relying on CGI. He even had built a second fake Stonehenge for the sole purpose of blowing it up. Michaels sets are practical, so you would think that maybe 90 percent of this film is done on green screen, and its really not, Haddock tells EW. He loves an explosion. He absolutely loves them, so if he can use them » Continue Reading.
