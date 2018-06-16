|
IDW Optimus Prime #21 Cover A by Kei Zama
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jalaguy for sharing the*IDW Optimus Prime #21*Cover A in our forums. This is the colored version of the Retailer Incentive Cover we had previously reported
. Artist Kei Zama*brought us this art where we could see the hands of two Transformers trying to reach each other. Now with this colored version we can identify them as the hands of Aileron and Arcee. OPTIMUS PRIME #21 (W) John Barber (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Kei Zama The Falling, Part 6. Bumblebee and Optimus Prime make a last, desperate bid to return to the real world as Shockwave » Continue Reading.
