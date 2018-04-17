Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,474
Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted At Peruvian Retail


Thanks to a post from*Cybertron 21*and*Transformers Peru*on Facebook, we can report that Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 was finally spotted At Peruvian Retail. Studio Series Wave 1 (Bumblebee. Stinger, Crowbar and Ratchet) were found at Tai Loy store in Republica de Panan Av, in Lima, Peru. While this is good news, the new price of 199.90 Peruvian Soles, about $36.58, is kind of expensive. The Power Of The Primes Deluxes spotted some weeks ago were sold for 79.90 Peruvian Soles or $24.80 approximately. This chain of stores usually sells new stuffs &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted At Peruvian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



