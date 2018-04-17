|
Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted At Peruvian Retail
Thanks to a post from*Cybertron 21
*and*Transformers Peru
*on Facebook, we can report that Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 was finally spotted At Peruvian Retail. Studio Series Wave 1 (Bumblebee. Stinger, Crowbar and Ratchet) were found at Tai Loy store in Republica de Panan Av, in Lima, Peru. While this is good news, the new price of 199.90 Peruvian Soles, about $36.58, is kind of expensive. The Power Of The Primes Deluxes spotted some weeks ago
were sold for 79.90 Peruvian Soles or $24.80 approximately. This chain of stores usually sells new stuffs » Continue Reading.
The post Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted At Peruvian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.