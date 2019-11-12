Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Color Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,778
Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Color Prototype


Third Party Company Transform Element has shown the first images of the color prototype of their*MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) in beast mode. The images were shared via Transform Element Weibo, they show a very original and different take on Bumblebee. Rather than a vehicle mode, this incarnation of Bumblebee transforms into a mechanical yellow tiger with black stripes… a wasp tiger? I think you got that reference. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group, which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. Other third party companies have also worked with these designs before. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Transformers
2003 Hasbro Transformers Armada Unicron & Dead End Mini-Con #80773 Sealed
Transformers
1988 Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster Horri-Bull 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers METROPLEX Autobot Battle Station HASBRO TAKARA 1985-86 Used G1
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Takara G1 eHobby Sunstorm Orange Seeker MISB SEALED
Transformers
LOT G1 Action Masters Prime Shockwave Rad Kickoff Inferno Mainframe TRANSFORMERS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.