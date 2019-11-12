|
Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Color Prototype
Third Party Company Transform Element has shown the first images of the color prototype of their*MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) in beast mode. The images were shared via Transform Element Weibo
, they show a very original and different take on Bumblebee. Rather than a vehicle mode, this incarnation of Bumblebee transforms into a mechanical yellow tiger with black stripes… a wasp tiger? I think you got that reference. This design comes from the doujin artbook (non official)*Transformers T-Beast*by*Kuramochi Zukan Group, which take G1 characters into mechanical beast modes. Other third party companies have also worked with these designs before. » Continue Reading.
The post Transform Element MM-01 Hornets Tiger (T-Beast Bumblebee) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.