Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we have learned of a possible new Masterpiece Movie listing. As usual, take this information with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. This new “Transformers TF Movie Masterpiece 2” listing surfaced via UK site Abgee
.*There’s not much information or product description, but it indicates a £119.99 retail price (around $150.00). For those interested in tracking this item, use the following codes: EAN: 5010993683833 SKU: 285 E7300 Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. In the mean time, we can place our bets. Are we getting a new » Continue Reading.
The post Rumor: Possible New Masterpiece Movie Listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca