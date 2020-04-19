Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rumor: Possible New Masterpiece Movie Listing
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,564
Rumor: Possible New Masterpiece Movie Listing


Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17,*we have learned of a possible new Masterpiece Movie listing. As usual, take this information with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. This new “Transformers TF Movie Masterpiece 2” listing surfaced via UK site Abgee.*There’s not much information or product description, but it indicates a £119.99 retail price (around $150.00). For those interested in tracking this item, use the following codes: EAN: 5010993683833 SKU: 285 E7300 Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. In the mean time, we can place our bets. Are we getting a new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Possible New Masterpiece Movie Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Transformers
Transformers g1 G2 21x figures lot vintage omnibots Grimlock Blaster cassettes
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Superion complete & Fan Project TF-Crossfire Add On complete
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-02 Soundwave Deception ToysRUs CIB +GIFT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:48 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.