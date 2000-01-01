Today, 05:57 AM #1 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 272 Earthrise Wave 2 deluxe pushed to Sept? Walmart.ca has September dates for the wave 2 deluxe releases. I imagine this is the same for all of Canada?





I also noticed that sunstreaker and trailbreaker (deluxe figures) are marked with a $39.99 price tag instead of the $29.99 (on walmart.ca). Could be a typo or a maybe a sign of things to come? Attached Thumbnails

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________ Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 05:59 AM . Today, 06:45 AM #2 Autobotz24 G1 Junkie Join Date: Dec 2010 Location: Georgetown, ON Posts: 943 Re: Earthrise Wave 2 deluxe pushed to Sept? Quote: UsernamePrime Originally Posted by Walmart.ca has September dates for the wave 2 deluxe releases. I imagine this is the same for all of Canada?





I also noticed that sunstreaker and trailbreaker (deluxe figures) are marked with a $39.99 price tag instead of the $29.99 (on walmart.ca). Could be a typo or a maybe a sign of things to come? I saw that about a few hours ago during lunch. I couldn't believe what I was seeing and started to get worried. Then I realized it was Walmart and they screw up all the time so it's probably a typo. Especially when they have Hoist as $30 but Trailblazer $10 more





