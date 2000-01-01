Quote:
|
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime
Walmart.ca has September dates for the wave 2 deluxe releases. I imagine this is the same for all of Canada?
I also noticed that sunstreaker and trailbreaker (deluxe figures) are marked with a $39.99 price tag instead of the $29.99 (on walmart.ca). Could be a typo or a maybe a sign of things to come?
I saw that about a few hours ago during lunch. I couldn't believe what I was seeing and started to get worried. Then I realized it was Walmart and they screw up all the time so it's probably a typo. Especially when they have Hoist as $30 but Trailblazer $10 more