Today, 05:57 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Earthrise Wave 2 deluxe pushed to Sept?
Walmart.ca has September dates for the wave 2 deluxe releases. I imagine this is the same for all of Canada?


I also noticed that sunstreaker and trailbreaker (deluxe figures) are marked with a $39.99 price tag instead of the $29.99 (on walmart.ca). Could be a typo or a maybe a sign of things to come?
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1.JPG Views: 2 Size: 88.2 KB ID: 46879   Click image for larger version Name: 2.jpg Views: 2 Size: 78.1 KB ID: 46880  
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 05:59 AM.
Today, 06:45 AM   #2
Autobotz24
Re: Earthrise Wave 2 deluxe pushed to Sept?
Quote:
Originally Posted by UsernamePrime View Post
Walmart.ca has September dates for the wave 2 deluxe releases. I imagine this is the same for all of Canada?


I also noticed that sunstreaker and trailbreaker (deluxe figures) are marked with a $39.99 price tag instead of the $29.99 (on walmart.ca). Could be a typo or a maybe a sign of things to come?
I saw that about a few hours ago during lunch. I couldn't believe what I was seeing and started to get worried. Then I realized it was Walmart and they screw up all the time so it's probably a typo. Especially when they have Hoist as $30 but Trailblazer $10 more
