The Seekers and the Wonderbolts have formed an uneasy alliance – can Starscream and Rainbow Dash work together to stop the evil attacking Cybertron?! Answers await via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of My Little Pony / Transformers, II: The Magic of Cybertron issue #2, due in shops May 26th. Replay the creative team’s recent YouTube clip
, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Plus, Applejack and Wildwheel come face-to-face in a wild, wild showdown for the ages! Creator credits
: Sam Maggs, Ian Flynn (Authors), Priscilla Tramontano (Artist), Trish Forstner (Artist), Tony Fleecs (Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith » Continue Reading.
