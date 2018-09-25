|
War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Listed in Walgreens Systems ? Deluxe Price Confirmed
Thanks to Rob Springer
and an apparently anonymous source, we have confirmation of a deluxe Ratchet from the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege line! No doubt to be a retool of Ironhide, Ratchet seems to be next in line for the Walgreens exclusive treatment once Wreck-Gar’s had his turn (contrary to the inaccurate release date for September). Unfortunately, we’re also brought the confirmation of the new Generations deluxe price point, which will match the recent movie deluxe price point of $19.99 USD. While not much of a surprise as deluxes, voyagers, and leaders have all steadily risen as of » Continue Reading.
The post War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Listed in Walgreens Systems – Deluxe Price Confirmed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.