War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Listed in Walgreens Systems ? Deluxe Price Confirmed

Thanks to Rob Springer and an apparently anonymous source, we have confirmation of a deluxe Ratchet from the upcoming War For Cybertron: Siege line! No doubt to be a retool of Ironhide, Ratchet seems to be next in line for the Walgreens exclusive treatment once Wreck-Gar's had his turn (contrary to the inaccurate release date for September). Unfortunately, we're also brought the confirmation of the new Generations deluxe price point, which will match the recent movie deluxe price point of $19.99 USD. While not much of a surprise as deluxes, voyagers, and leaders have all steadily risen as of