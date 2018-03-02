|
Simba Dickie Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicle
Simba Dickie is one of the long term partners of the Transformers franchise. The company delivers quality*Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicles and Figures based on Transformers Live Action Movies as well as Cartoons. Earlier this year, we received a word
that*Simba Dickie will also produce such licensed merchandise for the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee. It just so happens that we got a good look at some toys from the line up with many more hitting the shelves in 2019. You can check out the latest images we received, featuring: 1:24 Scale R/C Bumblebee Volkswagen (rusted) Bumblebee Die Cast 4-pack Playset » Continue Reading.
The post Simba Dickie Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicles And Figures Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.