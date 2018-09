Simba Dickie Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicle

Simba Dickie is one of the long term partners of the Transformers franchise. The company delivers quality*Licensed RC Cars, Robots, Die-Cast Vehicles and Figures based on Transformers Live Action Movies as well as Cartoons. Earlier this year, we received a word that*Simba Dickie will also produce such licensed merchandise for the upcoming*Transformers: Bumblebee. It just so happens that we got a good look at some toys from the line up with many more hitting the shelves in 2019. You can check out the latest images we received, featuring: 1:24 Scale R/C Bumblebee Volkswagen (rusted) Bumblebee Die Cast 4-pack Playset