Fans Hobby MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime)
Third Party Fans Hobby have updated their Facebook account
*with our first image of their upcoming MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime). We have a very impressive black redeco of MB-06 Power Baser, which resemble*the colors of the G1 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy (black repaint of Super Ginrai) which was a Toys R Us Japan exclusive while back in 2001. We sill have no price or release date at the moment, but according to the Fans Hobby’s Facebook pre-orders are coming soon. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then join » Continue Reading.
