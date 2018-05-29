Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Fans Hobby MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,348
Fans Hobby MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime)


Third Party Fans Hobby have updated their Facebook account*with our first image of their upcoming MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime). We have a very impressive black redeco of MB-06 Power Baser, which resemble*the colors of the G1 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy (black repaint of Super Ginrai) which was a Toys R Us Japan exclusive while back in 2001. We sill have no price or release date at the moment, but according to the Fans Hobby’s Facebook pre-orders are coming soon. You can check out the mirrored images on this news post and then join &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-06 Power Baser Black Version (Nucleon Quest Super Convoy/Optimus Prime) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers eHobby Clampdown Hoist Lot Takara MISB/MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generation 1 POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME complete G1
Transformers
Transformers Armada TIDAL WAVE complete with Minicon Decepticon Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Shattered Glass GALVATRON BotCon 2011 exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Generation 1 Metroplex with accessories G1
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 1999 Exclusive WINDRAZOR Beast Wars Maximal
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 1999 Exclusive SANDSTORM Beast Wars Predacon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.