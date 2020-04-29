|
Hello and welcome to another TFW2005 Network Event Coverage. Hasbro held their 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call and made several remarks* regarding the future of the company. Highlights: Future Of Transformers Live Action Movies. Collaboration With eOne. Toys & Games Production. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Movie Release Shifted To 2021? You can check out all of the above and more, after the jump. Note: * Remarks and release dates are subject to change During the Q&A Session, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner mentioned that they are working on new theatrical releases for Transformers.*Though Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is » Continue Reading.
