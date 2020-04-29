Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro 2020 1st Quarter Conference Call: Future Transformers Movies, eOne Collaborati
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,612
Hasbro 2020 1st Quarter Conference Call: Future Transformers Movies, eOne Collaborati


Hello and welcome to another TFW2005 Network Event Coverage. Hasbro held their 2020 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call and made several remarks* regarding the future of the company. Highlights: Future Of Transformers Live Action Movies. Collaboration With eOne. Toys &#38; Games Production. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Movie Release Shifted To 2021? You can check out all of the above and more, after the jump. Note: * Remarks and release dates are subject to change During the Q&#38;A Session, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner mentioned that they are working on new theatrical releases for Transformers.*Though Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro 2020 1st Quarter Conference Call: Future Transformers Movies, eOne Collaborations And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Fansproject Causality M3 Crossfire INTIMIDATOR Full Set Menasor
Transformers
MIB Transformers Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp Black Starscream Stickers unapplied!
Transformers
Transformers MEGATRON 2007 Leader Class Premium Series Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue STARSCREAM Walmart 2017 Sealed Hasbro Canada DAMAGED
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Lot Cheetor Rattrap Wapinator Terrorsaur+More
Transformers
1980's Hasbro G1 Transformers / Go Bots Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.