Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images
Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky. This figure is a redeco and remold of the previously released SS-49 Bumblebee (2008 Concept Camaro ) featuring gray and silver parts with a new front car/chest parts to recreate the Camaro Concept seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. Additionally, it includes a new Sam figurine. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
