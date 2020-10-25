Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images


Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee &#38; Sam Witwicky. This figure is a redeco and remold of the previously released SS-49 Bumblebee (2008 Concept Camaro ) featuring gray and silver parts with a new front car/chest parts to recreate the Camaro Concept seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. Additionally, it includes a new Sam figurine. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 03:24 PM
delrue
Re: Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images
"No I want to play as the Shia LaBeouf in Monopoly this time!"
Today, 04:02 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images
Wow, we're finally getting a toy representation of movie Bumblebee, after all these years!
