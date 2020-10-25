Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,609

Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images



Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky. This figure is a redeco and remold of the previously released SS-49 Bumblebee (2008 Concept Camaro ) featuring gray and silver parts with a new front car/chest parts to recreate the Camaro Concept seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. Additionally, it includes a new Sam figurine. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Via*TonTon*Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky. This figure is a redeco and remold of the previously released SS-49 Bumblebee (2008 Concept Camaro ) featuring gray and silver parts with a new front car/chest parts to recreate the Camaro Concept seen in the Revenge Of The Fallen film. Additionally, it includes a new Sam figurine. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Studio Series ROTF Bumblebee & Sam Witwicky In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca