TFcon 2020 Online ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full
Thanks to the folks over at TFcon
for sharing the slides to their 3rd Party Panel. This came from their recent Virtual Transformers Convention held online. Read on to check out images and details from all the companies!* There are also a select few slides which apparently didn’t get shown in the panel, but are included here.* Make sure to check out TFcon.com
and TFcon.ca
for updates about 2021 Transformers conventions. Enjoy! Company List: MakeToys Planet X Zeta Toys Kidman Megatank Fans Hobby Moon Studio Gang Toys Lemon Tree Transbots Mastermind » Continue Reading.
