Re: Swapped return at Walmart Unfortunately this happens way to often, in my area Walmart's in Brampton anyway, i once saw a dollar store wrestling figure in a WWE elite box with a paper photo copy of the belt in the place where the toy belt goes...i don't know how that even passed.

I spoke to a employee once and she seemed surprised called her manager and the manager just told her to put it back on the shelf, crazy.



But i agree i hope this is not going to be the trend, id hate to see a unknowing parent buy this for their child who may or may not know the difference.

