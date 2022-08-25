Third party company*Newage Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new*H45T Firefox (Legends Scale Clear Jetfire). This is a special release of*Newage H45 Firefox
*(Legends scale cartoon accurate Skyfire) now in clear plastic. It stands 18 cm tall in robot mode and it will be a limited run. See the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Newage Toys H45T Firefox (Legends Scale Clear Skyfire) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...