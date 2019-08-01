Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,162

Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark ? Elite Class Spark Armor Spotted At UK R



2005 Boards member*TFtoycollector is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark – Elite Class Spark Armor*toys have been found in the UK. Bumblebee & Ocean Storm, Megatron & Chopper Cut and Optimus Prime & Sky Turbine*were spotted at*Smyth’s in Reading. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings on the 2005 Boards!



