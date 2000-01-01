Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Looking for feedback on ZetaToys Bruticon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:41 PM   #1
Hexxinq
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 39
Looking for feedback on ZetaToys Bruticon
May be purchasing this figure from another seller. Wondering what the community thinks of it.
Hexxinq is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:03 PM   #2
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,497
Re: Looking for feedback on ZetaToys Bruticon
Mine should be arriving next week so I can give thoughts then. I heard issues regarding the toy colour release having something strange with the Swindle connection but that is supposedly fixed on the toon colour
wervenom is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron Dead End Micron Legend Movie Universe Lot
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue HASBRO Wallmart
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 dinobots go bots beast wars Lot
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime & Henkei United UN09 Megatron complete loose
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.