Transformers The Last Knight toys arrive in the UK



Smyths Toys stores in the UK are getting ready to launch the new Transformers movie line, with endcaps showing off the new line’s toys. The assortments spotted by TFW2005 member Crankcase79 included the Tiny Turbo Changers, Turbo Changers, Armor Turbo Changers, and the Premier Series Deluxes. The prices are visible on the toys, too – contrast the cost of a movie Deluxe with a Titans Return Voyager at your peril. So far, there’s been no sighting of the Voyagers or Leaders at UK retail.



