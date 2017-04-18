Care of Snakas
and the Junfan Family Gift Model shop on Taobao
, we can report that there is a series of Transformers The Last Knight metal tags coming in July in Japan from Takara-Tomy Arts. These will be offered as capsule toys, and will come in six styles: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sqweeks, Megatron, and the Autobot and Decepticon shields. They are expected to be priced at around 200 yen. Check out an image of the tags attached to this post.
