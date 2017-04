Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,370

Rescue Bot Brushfire arrives at UK retail



We’ve got word that the latest addition to the Rescue Bots lineup has arrived at UK retail. Brushfire was spotted getting ready to roll to the rescue at a*Morrison’s supermarket in Clacton by TFW2005 member Underlord.* Happy hunting, everyone!



