Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic ? Trade Paperback Cover Revealed

IDW's Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel Comic 'From Cybertron With Love' (a wordplay on the second James Bond movie; From Russia With Love) is getting a Trade Paperback release and with it, we are treated with the final cover, for the first time. This graphic novel will be the first such prequel material since Dark Of The Moon. John Barber, Andrew Griffith, and Priscilla Tramontano will team up to bring this spy thriller featuring Bumblebee (naturally) on a secret mission under the guidance of MI6. PRODUCT DETAILS Paperback | $14.99 Published by IDW Publishing Oct 02, 2018 | 96 Pages | 6-5/8