|
Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe And Voyager Class Wave 1 Found At France Retail
Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe and Voyager Class Wave 1 has been found at a Toys”R”Us in France. The list of toys consist of: Deluxe: Studio Series Deluxe Bumblebee Studio Series Deluxe Ratchet Studio Series Deluxe Stinger Studio Series Deluxe Crowbar Voyager: Studio Series Voyager Optimus Prime Happy hunting, folks.
The post Transformers: Studio Series Deluxe And Voyager Class Wave 1 Found At France Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.