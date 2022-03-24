Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,032
Transformers R.E.D. Galvatron & Shockwave Official Images & Product Descriptions


Hasbro have shared official images and product descriptions of their recently revealed*Transformers R.E.D. Galvatron and Shockwave. We have clear images of both figures showing off their poseability, accessories and packaging. As with previous R.E.D. figures, they are Walmart exclusives with limited quantities for pre-order via Hasbro Pulse. They are expected for release by August 1st, 2022. See all the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Transformers R.E.D. [Robot Enhanced Design] The Transformers: The Movie Galvatron This pre-order item will be available to ship on approx 08/01/2022 Product Description Exclusive to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers R.E.D. Galvatron & Shockwave Official Images & Product Descriptions appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
