Old Today, 04:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks Concept Art Images


Once again, artist Ken Christiansen is sharing new Transformers Botbots concept art. This time he surprise us with images of some Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks. The images, shared via Ken Christiansen’s Facebook, show early ideas of transforming playsets which should have been big enough to hold several other regular Botbots. While this idea didn’t see the light, it evolved in the recently revealed pizza and game controller vehicles. What do you think about this Botbots kiosks idea? See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks Concept Art Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



