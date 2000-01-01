Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:59 PM   #1
WarMachine72
Generation 1
WarMachine72's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Posts: 50
Titans Return Trypticon for Sale or Trade
Hello All,

Headed for TFCON Toronto 2021 this up and coming weekend and would like to offer a new and unopened Titans Return Trypticon to sell or trade. I'm looking for $375 CDN for it or a trade for a new and unopened Siege Omega Supreme.

Will only do this for the convention as meeting up is ideal rather than shipping the large item. Please contact me through here if you are interested and will be attending the venue this weekend to make the transaction/trade.

Thanks and as always - Have fun and Till All Are One
