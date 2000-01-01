Hello All,
Headed for TFCON Toronto 2021 this up and coming weekend and would like to offer a new and unopened Titans Return Trypticon to sell or trade. I'm looking for $375 CDN for it or a trade for a new and unopened Siege Omega Supreme.
Will only do this for the convention as meeting up is ideal rather than shipping the large item. Please contact me through here if you are interested and will be attending the venue this weekend to make the transaction/trade.
Thanks and as always - Have fun and Till All Are One