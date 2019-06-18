|
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #9 Preview
An early look at Chromia’s appearance in issue #9 of Transformers (2019) completes a hat trick of excellent previews from IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz. We will continue to enjoy these shares as long as you keep posting them, Tom / IDW. Full credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Cachét Whitman (Artist) Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist) Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Let us know what you think of the attached artwork on the 2005 boards!
