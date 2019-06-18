Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,894

IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #9 Preview



An early look at Chromia's appearance in issue #9 of Transformers (2019) completes a hat trick of excellent previews from IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz. We will continue to enjoy these shares as long as you keep posting them, Tom / IDW.



Full credits : Brian Ruckley (Author)  Cachét Whitman (Artist)  Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist)  Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Let us know what you think of the attached artwork on the 2005 boards!





