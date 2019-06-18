|
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #8 Preview
Going two for two with comics previews news you can use, IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz is back with a change of gears to the 2019 Transformers series: In #Tranformers
#8 (in stores June 26), we finally meet the enigmatic #Termagax
! Turns out she likes to talk smack about #Starscream
behind his fuselage just like everyone else. Full credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author) Cachét Whitman (Artist) Beth McGuire-Smith (Artist) Anna Malkova (Cover Artist) Are you enjoying this series so far? Sound » Continue Reading.
The post IDW’s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #8 Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca