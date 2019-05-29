|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #3 Sneak Peek, Part II
Staying in the Transformers x Ghostbusters lane after the official reveal of MP-10G,
we learn more
of what to expect in issue #3 of the Ghosts of Cybertron* series courtesy of IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz: I think #Slimer’s wondering what #Decepticon w/ketchup on top tastes like. Full credits
: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Check out the attached panel and then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards!
