New Transformers Kingdom, Studio Series 1986 & Masterpiece Listings From Target



Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*Notomus we can share for you a load of several new listings from Target for several items for the upcoming Transformers Kingdom, Studio Series 1986 & Masterpiece lines. Read on for some of the new leaks and other confirmed items that had been rumored before. We still have no images yet or product description but we are sure the list will sure catch your attention: New Masterpiece Bumblebee – $79.90 (No extra information. Camaro 77 maybe? Your guess is as good as ours) Transformers Slag & Daniel Earthrise Runabout Transformers Seeker Thrust Transformers Kup Transformers Jazz



The post New Transformers Kingdom, Studio Series 1986 & Masterpiece Listings From Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





