Old Today, 12:52 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,059
Thanks to 2005 Boards member Type-R for sharing with us our first images of the*Star Wars Powered By Transformers Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Actual Prototype Images*in our forum. We had previously reported full color images of this new crossover transforming figure, but via Twitter and Facebook this is our first look at the actual gray prototype that let us have a good look at the details and parts of the mold. One thing to notice is that we can catch a glimpse of the transformation sequence shown in a panel behind the prototype. It looks like &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Star Wars Powered By Transformers Tie Advanced X1 Darth Vader Prototype On Display Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



