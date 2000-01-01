Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:06 PM   #1
AUTOMATON
Mariomus Prime
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Automaton Headquarters
Posts: 388
The end of a 10 years adventure...
Good evening to all,

I hope everyone is well.

Some big news tonight: some of you already know, some probably expected it. I wanted to inform everyone that Automaton Toys will be closing its doors at the end of April

The reasons are quite simple: its just too much for me to manage the store, work the day job and take care of my family and friends. One of the above had to go and the choice, if not easy, was clear.

I want to say a gigantic thank you to everyone who supported both Mario and me during all these years. Canadian Transformers fans are truly great!

Best Regards to everyone of you out there,

Jasmin.
Old Today, 09:07 PM   #2
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,651
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
Sorry to hear that. Thanks for being such a big part of the site!
Old Today, 09:07 PM   #3
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 153
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
Why?!?!?! No!!!!!
Old Today, 09:22 PM   #4
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 90
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
As a fellow TF vendor, I can totally relate. TF specific vendors are often stuck in that middle ground of loving what they do, but not able to make a living at it (hence the day job), not to mention the usual goodies of family, friends, etc. I have heard nothing but great things about your store, and while we've never met in person, you're absolutely right, Canadian Transformer fans are the best.
Old Today, 09:34 PM   #5
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 913
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
You definitely made the right call and When and if you ever relaunch, I'm sure you'd be welcomed with open arms.
Old Today, 09:39 PM   #6
BigBot79
G1 Fan
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Whitby, On, Canada
Posts: 89
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
Just made my last order with you, thank you for the years of service Automaton always been a pleasure buying TFs from you guys! Best of luck into the future
Old Today, 10:11 PM   #7
Dynamo.Dave
Too close for missiles
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 644
Re: The end of a 10 years adventure...
Been a shopper since 2012! First purchases were the Maketoys Yellow Giant 2-packs.

Best of luck to you! Thank you for your years.
