Today, 09:06 PM #1 AUTOMATON Mariomus Prime Join Date: May 2007 Location: Automaton Headquarters Posts: 388 The end of a 10 years adventure...



I hope everyone is well.



Some big news tonight: some of you already know, some probably expected it. I wanted to inform everyone that Automaton Toys will be closing its doors at the end of April



The reasons are quite simple: its just too much for me to manage the store, work the day job and take care of my family and friends. One of the above had to go and the choice, if not easy, was clear.



I want to say a gigantic thank you to everyone who supported both Mario and me during all these years. Canadian Transformers fans are truly great!



Best Regards to everyone of you out there,



Sorry to hear that. Thanks for being such a big part of the site!

Why?!?!?! No!!!!!!

As a fellow TF vendor, I can totally relate. TF specific vendors are often stuck in that middle ground of loving what they do, but not able to make a living at it (hence the day job), not to mention the usual goodies of family, friends, etc. I have heard nothing but great things about your store, and while we've never met in person, you're absolutely right, Canadian Transformer fans are the best.

You definitely made the right call and When and if you ever relaunch, I'm sure you'd be welcomed with open arms.

Just made my last order with you, thank you for the years of service Automaton always been a pleasure buying TFs from you guys! Best of luck into the future

Best of luck to you! Thank you for your years. __________________

