Good evening to all,
I hope everyone is well.
Some big news tonight: some of you already know, some probably expected it. I wanted to inform everyone that Automaton Toys will be closing its doors at the end of April
The reasons are quite simple: its just too much for me to manage the store, work the day job and take care of my family and friends. One of the above had to go and the choice, if not easy, was clear.
I want to say a gigantic thank you to everyone who supported both Mario and me during all these years. Canadian Transformers fans are truly great!
Best Regards to everyone of you out there,
Jasmin.