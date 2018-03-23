Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Teaser Trailer And Poster Set To Debut At CinemaCon 201


Exactly a month ago, we made an announcement that Paramount Pictures will be hosting their annual CinemaCon Presentation in Las Vegas on 25th April, 2018. Back then, we stated that Transformers fans should keep their expectations low for Live Action Movie Series content; since the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee movie was still 9 months away. However, we are happy to be proven wrong on this occasion as multiple industry rumors are suggesting that the First Poster and the Teaser Trailer for Bumblebee: The Movie will be showcased at CinemaCon 2018. Adding further confirmation, is a report from popular ticketing &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Teaser Trailer And Poster Set To Debut At CinemaCon 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 09:33 PM   #2
Alexander Quinn
Re: Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Teaser Trailer And Poster Set To Debut At CinemaCon
It’ll be interesting to see how this turns out. I still don’t have very high expectations, but it’ll be fun to see how a different director handles the Movie-verse.
