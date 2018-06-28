|
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 10 Now Online
That’s all folks! Machinima’s Power of the Primes wrapped up tonight with Episode 10, “Saga’s End.” The final battle between Megatronus and the Transformers leads to unforeseen consequences that will have a startling impact on Cybertron and the entire Transformers universe. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Saga’s End – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Remember that as we reported earlier,
go90 is no more as of July 30th so check out their FAQ » Continue Reading.
