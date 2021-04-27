Via Kreemzek Reviews on Facebook*we have some new in-hand images of the*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr. This figure is a redeco with a retooled head of the Studio Series 86 Deluxe Blurr inspired by the colors used in the Shattered Glass universe where the Heroic Decepticons have to face the Evil Autobots. Blurr sure looks different and menacing and he’s part of this new collection together with Shattered Glass Megatron.*Blurr is a Hasbro Pulse item in the US and it’s scheduled for release in September 2021. Check the new images after the break and then sound off on » Continue Reading.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca