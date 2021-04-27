Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr In-Hand Images


Via Kreemzek Reviews on Facebook*we have some new in-hand images of the*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr. This figure is a redeco with a retooled head of the Studio Series 86 Deluxe Blurr inspired by the colors used in the Shattered Glass universe where the Heroic Decepticons have to face the Evil Autobots. Blurr sure looks different and menacing and he’s part of this new collection together with Shattered Glass Megatron.*Blurr is a Hasbro Pulse item in the US and it’s scheduled for release in September 2021. Check the new images after the break and then sound off on &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr In-Hand Images
that weird hand-kibble thingy repurposed as a claw, is the funnest thing I see here

but still a complete skip for me, mold is too doofy
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr In-Hand Images
That scoop makes me think that SG Blurr took a different path than the regular universe Blurr.

Instead of racing he went into Cyber Jai Alai and used his speed to "dominate & destroy" his enemies.
