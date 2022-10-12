Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ultra Reverb*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of some new officially licensed G1 Transformers figurines. These are very small and simple cartoon-inspired figurines of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Starscream and Soundwave. Made by company Just Play
*they are molded in a slightly dynamic pose and listed as “Transformers Single Figures”. An affordable piece of G1 nostalgia. See the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Figurines Found At Dollar Tree
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...