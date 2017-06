TFNation 2017 introduces A Brave New World ? Brave Series Panel and Toy Display

TFNation 2017 have announced one of the extra-special events on their event program for their 2017 show. At TFNation 2017 fans will be able to enjoy far more than Transformers – you'll also be able to learn about Takara's other super robot lifeform series. That's right, TFNation 2017 is bringing the love to the*Brave Series! Yusha, or Brave, is a series of eight shows and toylines that Takara released in Japan between 1990 and 1997, bridging the large gap left when Transformers largely disappeared from Japanese airwaves and toy shelves. The Brave Series shows were produced by Sunrise, known