Transformers The Last Knight Reveal Hidden Messages Masks Released in the UK

Argos stores in the UK are now stocking some new (and possibly, store exclusive) Transformers The Last Knight masks. As if the voice changer masks and the Robots in Disguise masks being released for the movie were not enough, these masks constitute a third set of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee roleplay masks for the new movie. The masks are branded as a part of the "Reveal Hidden Messages" subline, which we know will be Target exclusive in the US and evidently Argos exclusive in the UK. They're rereleases of the masks from the Transformers Prime line, sporting extra stickers as