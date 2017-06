Takara-Tomy The Last Knight Gold Vector Shield Offer

Takara-Tomy have updated their website with details of a new movie accessory giveaway . The Gold Vector Shield is a gold chrome and blue accented version of the shield that came with the Leader class Age of Extinction Optimus Prime. From what we can decipher from the website and the image advert, we know this will be available on 15 July 2017, at a range of participating stores which will be displaying a poster to mark their involvement in the campaign. It also appears that this is a limited run of 2,000 pieces.