|
Takara-Tomy The Last Knight Gold Vector Shield Offer
Takara-Tomy have updated their website with details of a new movie accessory giveaway
. The Gold Vector Shield is a gold chrome and blue accented version of the shield that came with the Leader class Age of Extinction Optimus Prime. From what we can decipher from the website and the image advert, we know this will be available on 15 July 2017, at a range of participating stores which will be displaying a poster to mark their involvement in the campaign. It also appears that this is a limited run of 2,000 pieces.
The post Takara-Tomy The Last Knight Gold Vector Shield Offer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.